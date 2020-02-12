Homicide investigation underway after two people found dead following shooting in Tauranga

A homicide investigation has been launched following the death of two people at a property in the Tauranga suburb of Omanawa last night.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In a statement today police say they were called to an Ormsby Lane address at about 7.40pm yesterday following a report of shots having been fired.

Upon arrival, two men were found dead.

Police say they are working to understand the full circumstances of what has occurred.

A scene examination will continue at the property today.

Police also told 1 NEWS it would be "extremely premature" to suggest the shooting last night could possibly be gang-related.

A woman who lives in the area told 1 NEWS after hearing the shots she quickly locked her house and waited for police.

She was visibly shaken as she made her way to work this morning.

A man who also didn't want to be identified too made sure his property was secure.

He heard police were searching for those responsible, so he removed all the keys from vehicles.

He was also worried about leaving his dogs outside but decided they'd be a good deterrent if anyone was still near the property.

Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area around the time of the incident, or anyone with knowledge of those involved, to get in touch.