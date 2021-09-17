Homicide investigation underway after three found dead in Timaru

A homicide investigation has been launched after three people were found dead at a property in Timaru on Thursday night.
Police cordon outside Timaru property where three people were found dead. Source: 1 NEWS
Emergency services were called to the residential address shortly after 10pm where all three were found dead on arrival.
Another person has been hospitalised, according to Detective Inspector Scott Anderson.
No one else is being sought over the incident, with people from the address helping police with their investigation.