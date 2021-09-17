TODAY |

Homicide investigation underway after three found dead in Timaru

Source:  1 NEWS

A homicide investigation has been launched after three people were found dead at a property in Timaru on Thursday night.

Police cordon outside Timaru property where three people were found dead. Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to the residential address shortly after 10pm where all three were found dead on arrival. 

Another person has been hospitalised, according to Detective Inspector Scott Anderson. 

No one else is being sought over the incident, with people from the address helping police with their investigation. 

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Homicide investigation underway after three found dead in Timaru
2
Small number of locations of interest expected from Covid-positive truckie
3
Excluding non-Māori from te reo will kill it, ex-reo commissioner says in support of Lorde
4
Auckland pair didn't breach rules with Wānaka charter flight
5
Auckland man fined after twice trying to drive to Raglan
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:35

Four Auckland-based Silver Ferns given travel exemption for England Test

People with metal detectors dig up historically significant pā - DOC

Thunderstorms forecast for Auckland, Waikato
02:19

Pasifika providers come to aid of South Auckland families recovering from Covid