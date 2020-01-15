TODAY |

Homicide investigation underway after person found dead in South Auckland after gunshots heard

Source:  1 NEWS

A homicide investigation is underway after a person was found dead at a house in South Auckland this morning after gunshots were heard. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police have launched a homicide investigation into the Favona incident after reports of gunshots. Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to the address Calthorp Close in Favona at about 2.50am and found a body.

Police received of a report of a person hearing what they believed was a gunshot noise near an address, Counties Manukau Acting Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers said in a statement.

A woman who lives on the street with her family told 1 NEWS she hid in her house, after the sound of a gunshot woke her up overnight. She says her and her husband were scared.

Inspector Vickers said there will be increased police patrols in the area.

"The community can be reassured that a number of detectives are now working on this investigation," he said.

A cordon is in place around the property and a scene examination will take place throughout the day.

A post-mortem examination and victim identification processes will also be carried out.


New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:36
Aussie television host shut down after bizarre rant about Jacinda Ardern's Queensland holiday
2
Police confirm they attempted to pull body from water two days after Whakaari/White Island eruption
3
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck shocked by size of junior athletes at US training facility
4
Man dies after leading Brisbane library protest against drag queens reading to children
5
Major security flaw found in Windows 10 operating system
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Water conservation urged with regions on verge of drought

Woman dies in paragliding crash in Canterbury

01:56

Driving restrictions being considered for Southland beach to protect toheroa
01:59

The hotter Earth gets, the greater your risk of a violent death, new research shows