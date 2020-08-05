Homicide investigation underway after man's death at rural Auckland property

A homicide investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Whenuapai, Auckland.

Police cordon at scene of homicide in Whenuapai, Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

Police say they were called to a rural property on Trig Road just before 2am after they received reports of an injured man.

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor says medical assistance was provided to the man, however he has died at the scene.

"Our investigation is working to establish the full set of circumstances around this man's death."

Detective Inspector Proctor says police are speaking with people who were present at the address at the time of the incident.

A scene investigation is underway.

"A post-mortem will take place in due course along with formal identification procedures also to be undertaken," Detective Inspector Proctor says.