TODAY |

Homicide investigation underway after man's death at rural Auckland property

Source:  1 NEWS

A homicide investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Whenuapai, Auckland.

Police cordon at scene of homicide in Whenuapai, Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

Police say they were called to a rural property on Trig Road just before 2am after they received reports of an injured man.

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor says medical assistance was provided to the man, however he has died at the scene.

"Our investigation is working to establish the full set of circumstances around this man's death."

Detective Inspector Proctor says police are speaking with people who were present at the address at the time of the incident.

A scene investigation is underway.

"A post-mortem will take place in due course along with formal identification procedures also to be undertaken," Detective Inspector Proctor says.

"Police would like to reassure the Whenuapai and wider west Auckland community that we are working hard to hold any person involved to account."

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:41
Auckland barrister has first novel picked up by Hollywood - before it was even published
2
Without compassionate exemption, quarantined Kiwi watches terminally-ill mum die over FaceTime
3
Massive explosion rocks Lebanese capital of Beirut, multiple fatalities
4
Australian anti-masker allegedly gloated about ripping out officer's hair, smashing her face into concrete
5
Property market slowdown expected to continue as wage subsidy, mortgage relief packages end
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:03

Taxpayer-funded $550k sculpture in Kerikeri labelled a waste by critics

'Could be Netflix' - Tauranga Council's 'toxic relationships' revealed in texts between councillors

01:06

Two-year-old believed to be among three Kiwis dead in South Korea landslide - 'We're all devastated'

Three arrested after police roll out new drug-testing device in Auckland