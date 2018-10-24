Homicide investigation underway after man shot in Wellsford, north of Auckland

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man died in Wellsford, north of Auckland tonight.

Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services responded to a call at about 7.45pm advising a person in a vehicle had suffered a gunshot wound on Wayby Station Road, Detective Inspector Scott Beard said in a statement this evening.

"Upon arrival Police located the man deceased at the scene," he said.

A scene guard will remain in place overnight.