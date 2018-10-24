TODAY |

Homicide investigation underway after man shot in Wellsford, north of Auckland

Source:  1 NEWS

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man died in Wellsford, north of Auckland tonight.

Emergency services responded to a call at about 7.45pm advising a person in a vehicle had suffered a gunshot wound on Wayby Station Road, Detective Inspector Scott Beard said in a statement this evening.

"Upon arrival Police located the man deceased at the scene," he said.

A scene guard will remain in place overnight.

Beard said police inquiries are continuing tonight and the next update is expected tomorrow.

