Homicide investigation underway after man found dead near Wellington

Wellington police have launched a homicide investigation after the discovery of a man's body in Wainuiomata on Wednesday night.
The man has been identified as 40-year-old Paul Te Hiko, from Wainuiomata.
Emergency services were called to the Jack Vaughan Grove address around 11pm on March 7, and the property remains cordoned off for examinations.
The post mortem results indicate that Mr Hiko died from a gunshot wound.
Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Sears says a team of detectives and experts are investigating the matter.
"We want to hear from anyone who saw or heard any suspicious activity in Wainuiomata on Wednesday night."
People who may have information which can assist this investigation are encouraged to ring Lower Hutt Police on 04 560 2600, or give information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
