Homicide investigation underway after man dies near New Plymouth

A man has been arrested and a homicide investigation launched after a man died in a settlement south of New Plymouth last night.
Source: 1 NEWS
Police said they were called to a property in the rural area of Korito about 7pm on Saturday after reports a man had been seriously hurt.
When police arrived, the man could not be revived and died from his injuries.
The Armed Offenders Squad was involved, and took a man into custody who was known to the victim.
Police last night said they were conducting a scene examination and that charges had not yet been laid.
No one else is being sought in relation to the death.