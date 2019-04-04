Homicide investigation underway after man dies near New Plymouth

A man has been arrested and a homicide investigation launched after a man died in a settlement south of New Plymouth last night.

Police said they were called to a property in the rural area of Korito about 7pm on Saturday after reports a man had been seriously hurt.

When police arrived, the man could not be revived and died from his injuries.

The Armed Offenders Squad was involved, and took a man into custody who was known to the victim.

Police last night said they were conducting a scene examination and that charges had not yet been laid.