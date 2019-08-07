TODAY |

Homicide investigation underway after man dies in Taranaki

Source:  1 NEWS

A homicide investigation is underway after a Taranaki man died last night.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say they were called to an Opunake home at around 4.20am on Wednesday after "reports of an altercation" between two men.

A 25-year-old man was taken to Taranaki Base Hospital in a critical condition, but he died last night.

Police have now opened a homicide investigation into his death.

Detective Sergeant Byron Reid says they're continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and are working with the public to piece together a timeline of events from that day. 

A post-mortem is set to be carried out tomorrow.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Taranaki
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
The Warehouse staff walk off the job unhappy with treatment
2
National's Matt King decides against judicial recount request after narrowly losing electorate
3
Homicide investigation underway after man dies in Taranaki
4
'Escape the madness' - Clarke Gayford set to play Splore 2021
5
Auckland man hospitalised after apparently shocked while crossing train tracks
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

The Warehouse staff walk off the job unhappy with treatment

04:06

Nanas become bridesmaids as granddaughter prepares to tie the knot in Masterton

One dead after overnight crash in Invercargill
01:00

'Ticking time bomb of rubbish' - Old Taranaki dump site collapsing into the sea