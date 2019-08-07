Homicide investigation underway after man dies in Taranaki

A homicide investigation is underway after a Taranaki man died last night.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say they were called to an Opunake home at around 4.20am on Wednesday after "reports of an altercation" between two men.

A 25-year-old man was taken to Taranaki Base Hospital in a critical condition, but he died last night.

Police have now opened a homicide investigation into his death.

Detective Sergeant Byron Reid says they're continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and are working with the public to piece together a timeline of events from that day.