Homicide investigation underway after man dies in Hamilton

A homicide investigation is underway after a man’s death in Hamilton yesterday, police say.
Hamilton City area commander Andrea McBeth said the man died in hospital after being seriously injured during a family harm incident at a Mardon Road, Enderley address on January 27.
McBeth said police were called to the incident late that evening and the man was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries.
Police are now investigating, and asking anyone with information to contact 105, quoting file number 210128/6037.