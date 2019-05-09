Homicide investigation underway after man dies following fight in Porirua

A homicide investigation has been launched after a person died after a fight in Porirua today.

Police confirmed to 1 NEWS the victim was stabbed.

Police say they were called to a Parumoana Street address where a man was found with serious injuries. He was given medical attention but died at the scene.

Police say six to seven people were involved in the fight.

Anyone with information they believe may help police with their inquiries is urged to get in touch with Wellington Police on (04) 381 2000.