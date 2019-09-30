Homicide investigation underway after man and woman found dead in Christchurch

A homicide investigation has been launched after an elderly man and woman were been found dead after a shooting in Christchurch early this morning.

Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price told 1 NEWS they were called to the incident on Wairakei Road, Burnside shortly after 4am.

Armed Offenders Squad and police negotiation team members responded.

The firearm was located at the scene, Mr Price said.

"A homicide investigation has been launched however police are not seeking anyone further in relation to this incident," Mr Price said.

"Experienced officers are working to establish the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

"We want to reassure residents, neighbours and the wider public there is no threat to anyone’s safety. As a community it is very important everyone cares and looks out for each other especially in times of pressure and stress, and we ask that people ring Police or our partner agencies if they are experiencing this."

A scene examination is underway today and a post mortem will be carried out in the coming days.