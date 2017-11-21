 

Homicide investigation launched as teenager dies after alleged assault in Auckland CBD

A homicide investigation has been launched after a young man died after an alleged assault in Auckland CBD on Saturday morning. 

Detective Inspector Scott Beard said in a statement Eli Francis Holtz, 18, was assaulted at the traffic lights on Wellesley Street West and Queen St.

It happened at 3.15am Saturday. 

Mr Holtz was a passenger in a vehicle that had stopped at the lights. 

He died last night. 

Police are reviewing CCTV footage. 

A 30-year-old man has reportedly been arrested and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. 

The man will appear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow, where police say it is likely his charges will be upgraded. 

Police are looking for witnesses, and believe three men may have seen the assault. 

They also are seeking the passengers of a white Toyota Prius that was behind the vehicle the victim was in. 

Anyone with information can call: Auckland Central Police on (09) 302 6400 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

