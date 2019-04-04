TODAY |

Homicide investigation launched as pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Waihi

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Accidents

A homicide investigation has been launched after a pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Waihi in the early hours of this morning.

Police say the incident occurred on George Street at 1am.

The person killed was a 28-year-old man.

Police believe the driver didn't immediately stop after hitting the man but continued on, crashing into a fence further up the road, no more than 100 metres from where the man was struck.

Speed is not believed to be a factor in the crash and police believe the man and the driver of the car knew each other.

Neither lived in Waihi and the driver of the car is assisting police with their inquiries.

Police would like to speak to anyone that witnessed the crash and would also like to speak to anyone that saw a distinctive bright blue SS Commodore in Waihi on Friday night.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Waihi Police on 07 813 8179.

Information can also be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers 0800 555 111. 


A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle.
A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:28
Navar Herbert’s GoFundMe page has raised almost $100,000 to pay for him to come back home and be buried in New Zealand.
Young Kiwi dad loses battle with cancer hours after he marries his sweetheart
2
Police were called to the incident at the intersection of Hinemoa St and Awatapu Drive.
Police deal with mass street brawl in Whakatāne
3
Abdul Aziz wants more done for those suffering post-traumatic stress.
Hero survivor of Christchurch terrorist attack fights for compensation for mentally scarred victims
4
Pome’e wants to encourage women to “own who they are” and to “not be afraid of your own potential”.
'I'm pioneering for change' – Pasifika plus-size Sports Illustrated model Veronica Pome’e speaks on redefining being body positive
5
A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle.
Homicide investigation launched as pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Waihi
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:28
Navar Herbert’s GoFundMe page has raised almost $100,000 to pay for him to come back home and be buried in New Zealand.

Young Kiwi dad loses battle with cancer hours after he marries his sweetheart
The Polaris MRZR - a type of all-terrain vehicle.

Defence minister says $18m all-terrain vehicles approved
06:17
The food retailer indicated ingredients included “a medium rare burger patty”.

Hell Pizza denies deceiving customers 'outwardly' with vege patty dubbed 'a medium rare burger patty'
02:39
Every possible provider has come on board to donate time, equipment and appliances.

Auckland tradies pull together to build a house for Cure Kids