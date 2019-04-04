Homicide investigation launched as pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Waihi

A homicide investigation has been launched after a pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Waihi in the early hours of this morning.

Police say the incident occurred on George Street at 1am.

The person killed was a 28-year-old man.

Police believe the driver didn't immediately stop after hitting the man but continued on, crashing into a fence further up the road, no more than 100 metres from where the man was struck.

Speed is not believed to be a factor in the crash and police believe the man and the driver of the car knew each other.

Neither lived in Waihi and the driver of the car is assisting police with their inquiries.

Police would like to speak to anyone that witnessed the crash and would also like to speak to anyone that saw a distinctive bright blue SS Commodore in Waihi on Friday night.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Waihi Police on 07 813 8179.

Information can also be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.