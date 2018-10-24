Homicide investigation launched in Ōtara after man dies in possible shooting

A homicide investigation has been launched following an apparent shooting in Ōtara last night.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to a report of a gun being shot on Bairds Road at around 11:45pm.

Once on the scene police found a man who was critically injured. Officers attempted to provide medical attention, however the man died at the scene.

Police say a second person was moderately injured and taken to Middlemore Hospital.

Scene guards remain in place.

"Locals should expect to see a strong Police presence in the area today," said Detective Inspector Tofilau Va'aelua.