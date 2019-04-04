Homicide investigation launched in South Auckland after body found in burning car

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a body was found in a vehicle on fire in Auckland's Manurewa this morning.

Source: 1 NEWS

Detective Inspector Chris Barry, of Counties Manukau Police, said emergency services were called to the scene on Alfriston Road at about 3am.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, then a body was found, Barry said.

"Police quickly attended and we have established a cordon at the scene.

"Police is currently speaking with a man in relation to this matter and he is assisting us with our inquiries."

Barry said there were diversions in place from the intersections of Alfriston Road and Mill Road, along Alfriston Road to the intersection with Brookby and Alfriston Ardmore Road.

"We thank our community for their patience and understanding as we deal with this incident.