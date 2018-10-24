TODAY |

Homicide investigation launched in Otara after man dies in possible shooting

A homicide investigation has been launched following an apparent shooting in Otara last night. 

Police were called to a report of a gun being shot on Bairds Road at around 11:45pm. 

Once on the scene police found a man who was critically injured. Officers attempted to provide medical attention, however the man died at the scene.

Police say a second person was moderately injured and taken to Middlemore Hospital.

Scene guards remain in place.

"Locals should expect to see a strong Police presence in the area today," said Detective Inspector Tofilau Va'aelua. 

"I want to reassure the community that we are absolutely committed to finding those responsible for this and holding them to account."

