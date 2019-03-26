TODAY |

Homicide investigation launched in case of Marlborough woman missing since March

Police have launched a homicide investigation over a Marlborough woman missing since March this year.

Jessica Boyce, 27, was last seen in Renwick on Tuesday March 19, driving a red Holden Rodeo ute.

Police say the vehicle was located at the Lake Chalice car park in the Richmond Ranges on Friday 22 March.

Police now believe that vehicle, which has been seized for forensic examination, was deliberately left in the car park in an effort to mislead the investigation.

As a result of their inquiries investigators have identified a number of other locations of interest in Marlborough.

Police ask that anyone with information about Jessica’s disappearance contact Marlborough Police on 03 578 5279, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Jessica Boyce Source: Supplied
