Homicide investigation launched after woman's body found at Invercargill property

Police have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a woman in Invercargill.

Police say they attended a North Road, Waikiwi address around 11:00am today after receiving a report of concern.

Upon arrival officers located the body of a woman.

Police are speaking with a number of witnesses and a scene guard is in place at the North Road address while examinations are undertaken.

The investigation is in the early stages and police would like to speak to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the North Road area between Weka Street and West Plains Road, between 9pm last night and 9am this morning.