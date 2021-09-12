TODAY |

Homicide investigation launched after woman's body found in South Auckland

A homicide investigation has been launched after the body of a young woman was found in a "non-residential property" in Manurewa, South Auckland over the weekend.

Investigators are still outside a special education school in Manurewa where a woman was found dead on Saturday afternoon. Source: 1 NEWS

The body was discovered off McVilly Road at around 4.30pm on Saturday, September 11, Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Hayward said in a statement.

A post-mortem examination has now been completed.

"For operational reasons we are unable to comment further about the results of this," Hayward said.

Police have confirmed that the woman has now been identified and officers are in the process of notifying next of kin.

Police are unable to release any further personal details until the process has been completed.

The scene examination on McVilly Road has also been completed.

Police are continuing to analyse CCTV footage from the wider area and have been conducting an area canvass as part of the inquiry.

"The community can be reassured that police are working hard to piece together the facts surrounding her death and will hold any person responsible to account."

Anyone with information can contact police on 105, quoting the file number 210911/6094, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

