TODAY |

Homicide investigation launched after woman found dead, man critically injured in Auckland's Pukekohe

Source:  1 NEWS

A homicide investigation has been launched after police found a woman dead and a man critically injured at a Pukekohe property in Auckland's south yesterday.

McNally Road, Pukekohe (file photo). Source: Google Maps

Police said they were at the address on McNally Road at 9am yesterday intending to conduct a bail check. At the address, they found a man with critical injuries and later located the woman’s body. 

A post-mortem examination was completed this morning, and police are completing formal identification procedures. 

The injured man remains in Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition. 

Police aren’t currently searching for anyone else in relation to the death. Their scene examination is ongoing at the property. 

People with any information that can help police are asked to call Counties Manukau Crime Squad on (09) 261 1321.

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:33
'Taking the trash out' — Planeload of Australian deportees sent to New Zealand
2
Customers of two major NZ power companies to get refunds over 2019 price spike
3
Jacinda Ardern drops hint about wedding plans — 'It's a beautiful part of the country'
4
'I was incorrect' — Ashley Bloomfield admits he was wrong to accept invitation to NZ cricket match
5
Full video: Jacinda Ardern speaks with media from Hawke's Bay
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:22

Jacinda Ardern drops hint about wedding plans — 'It's a beautiful part of the country'

No new Covid-19 cases to report in the community today, six at the border
01:41

Collins calls for retaliation over Australia's 'taking the trash out' deportations to NZ

Full video: Jacinda Ardern speaks with media from Hawke's Bay