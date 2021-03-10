Homicide investigation launched after woman found dead, man critically injured in Auckland's Pukekohe

A homicide investigation has been launched after police found a woman dead and a man critically injured at a Pukekohe property in Auckland's south yesterday.

McNally Road, Pukekohe (file photo). Source: Google Maps

Police said they were at the address on McNally Road at 9am yesterday intending to conduct a bail check. At the address, they found a man with critical injuries and later located the woman’s body.

A post-mortem examination was completed this morning, and police are completing formal identification procedures.

The injured man remains in Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition.

Police aren’t currently searching for anyone else in relation to the death. Their scene examination is ongoing at the property.