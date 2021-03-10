Homicide investigation launched after woman found dead, man critically injured in Auckland's Pukekohe

A homicide investigation has been launched after police found a woman dead and a man critically injured at a Pukekohe property in Auckland's south yesterday.
Police said they were at the address on McNally Road at 9am yesterday intending to conduct a bail check. At the address, they found a man with critical injuries and later located the woman’s body.
A post-mortem examination was completed this morning, and police are completing formal identification procedures.
The injured man remains in Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition.
Police aren’t currently searching for anyone else in relation to the death. Their scene examination is ongoing at the property.
People with any information that can help police are asked to call Counties Manukau Crime Squad on (09) 261 1321.