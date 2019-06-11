Homicide investigation launched after woman found dead in West Auckland

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a woman was found deceased at an Auckland address early this morning.

A New Zealand police car parked in downtown Auckland. Source: istock.com

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the address on Great North Road in Henderson at around 1:30am where the woman was located.

"A scene examination is underway and Police are working hard to establish the circumstances of what has occurred at the address. We are speaking with a number of people in relation to this matter," the spokesperson said.

"A post-mortem is expected to be conducted tomorrow and formal identification procedures carried out."