Homicide investigation launched after woman dies in Auckland suburb from 'critical injuries'



Police have launched a homicide investigation after an incident at an Auckland address this morning.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong said emergency services were called to an address on May Rd in Mount Roskill shortly after 7.30am and upon their arrival found a woman with critical injuries.

"Despite efforts to save her, these were not successful," Mr Armstrong said.

"Police have arrested a male who was located nearby and he is assisting police with our inquiries."