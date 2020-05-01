TODAY |

Homicide investigation launched after woman dies in Auckland suburb from 'critical injuries'

Source:  1 NEWS


Police have launched a homicide investigation after an incident at an Auckland address this morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The incident is reportedly taking place on May Rd in Mount Roskill. Source: 1 NEWS

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong said emergency services were called to an address on May Rd in Mount Roskill shortly after 7.30am and upon their arrival found a woman with critical injuries.

"Despite efforts to save her, these were not successful," Mr Armstrong said.

"Police have arrested a male who was located nearby and he is assisting police with our inquiries."

Police have begun a scene examination and expect to be there for some time.

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:20
Home loans made easier as Reserve Bank scraps 20% deposit requirement for one year
2
Homicide investigation launched after woman dies in Auckland suburb from 'critical injuries'
3
Government doubles Winter Energy Payments for low-income families, over 1m Kiwis to benefit
4
Jacinda Ardern's earrings help jewellery firm through financial downturn
5
Auckland group using TikTok to tackle youth homelessness during Covid-19
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Morning Briefing May 1: Trans-Tasman bubbles and medical breakthroughs
00:20

Home loans made easier as Reserve Bank scraps 20% deposit requirement for one year
00:27

Government doubles Winter Energy Payments for low-income families, over 1m Kiwis to benefit

How the Government pays for its Covid-19 policies