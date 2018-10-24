Homicide investigation launched after woman, 90, dies after Levin home invasion

A homicide investigation has been launched after 90-year-old woman died after she sustained serious injuries during a home invasion in Levin at the beginning of this month.
In a statement today police have confirmed the woman has died.
Police say three young women previously arrested over the incident remain before the courts.
“The investigation is ongoing and we continue to make a number of inquiries," says Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Sheridan.
"The next stage of the investigation will be a post-mortem.”