Homicide investigation launched after person dies in Napier

A homicide inquiry has been launched after a person died in Hawke's Bay this afternoon.

Police say they were called to the scene on Mersey Street in Pandora, Napier, at 1.20pm today.

"One person was assaulted by two other people and has subsequently died," police said in a statement.

Police homicide inquiry on Mersey Street in Pandora, Napier. Source: 1 NEWS

Police told 1 NEWS it is believed to be an isolated incident and that they were following strong lines of inquiry.