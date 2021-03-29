TODAY |

Homicide investigation launched after person dies in Napier

Source:  1 NEWS

A homicide inquiry has been launched after a person died in Hawke's Bay this afternoon.

One person died in the incident on Mersey Street, in Pandora. Source: 1 NEWS

Police say they were called to the scene on Mersey Street in Pandora, Napier, at 1.20pm today.

"One person was assaulted by two other people and has subsequently died," police said in a statement.

Police homicide inquiry on Mersey Street in Pandora, Napier. Source: 1 NEWS

Police told 1 NEWS it is believed to be an isolated incident and that they were following strong lines of inquiry.

However, anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident has been urged to call 105, quoting file number 210329/1374, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

