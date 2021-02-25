Homicide investigation launched after man's death at Manawatu Prison

A man has died after being assaulted at Manawatu Prison two weeks ago, police have confirmed.
“The inquiry into the incident has now been upgraded to a homicide investigation," Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Sheridan, acting Central District field crime manager, said.
A 29-year-old man had previously been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm over the February 11 assault.
The man is next due to appear in the Dannevirke District Court on April 30.