Homicide investigation launched after man's death at Manawatu Prison

A man has died after being assaulted at Manawatu Prison two weeks ago, police have confirmed.

Manawatu Prison. Source: 1 NEWS

“The inquiry into the incident has now been upgraded to a homicide investigation," Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Sheridan, acting Central District field crime manager, said.

A 29-year-old man had previously been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm over the February 11 assault.