Homicide investigation launched after man's death in West Auckland

A homicide investigation has been launched following a man's death in West Auckland yesterday.

In a statement this morning, Waitematā Police's Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton said they were called to "a disturbance" at a property on Waitaki Street in Henderson about 9.15 last night.

"On arrival, police have located a man seriously injured and sadly he has died at the scene," McNaughton said.

"A scene examination is underway at the address and we have a number of inquiries to make to establish the circumstances of what has occurred."

McNaughton said details were sparse but that police would give an update later today.