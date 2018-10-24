Homicide investigation launched after man's death in West Auckland

A homicide investigation has been launched following a man's death in West Auckland yesterday.
In a statement this morning, Waitematā Police's Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton said they were called to "a disturbance" at a property on Waitaki Street in Henderson about 9.15 last night.
"On arrival, police have located a man seriously injured and sadly he has died at the scene," McNaughton said.
"A scene examination is underway at the address and we have a number of inquiries to make to establish the circumstances of what has occurred."
McNaughton said details were sparse but that police would give an update later today.
"Our community can be assured we have a team of police officers working to quickly to identify the person or persons involved in this incident."