Homicide investigation launched after man's body found on rural property near Hamilton

Hamilton police have launched a homicide investigation after the discovery of a body at a rural property near Hamilton on Monday.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say the deceased man - identified as Sao Young, 40 - was located by a local farmer in Horsham Downs who then informed Police.

A police spokesperson said a forensic examination has been completed and an investigation team is now working to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.

"Police are seeking information on sightings of Young within Hamilton City and the surrounding areas between early March and 13 April," police said.