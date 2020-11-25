TODAY |

Homicide investigation launched after man's body found in Christchurch

Source:  1 NEWS

Christchurch police have launched a homicide investigation after the discovery of a man's body in Papanui this morning.

In a statement today, police said officers were called to a property on Main North Road about 9.45am.

They said a person was assisting with inquiries but gave no further detail.

"We believe this is an isolated incident and we want to reassure members of the public that there are no general safety concerns for the wider Papanui community.

"A scene guard is in place at the property while police investigate."

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
