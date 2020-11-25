Homicide investigation launched after man's body found in Christchurch

Christchurch police have launched a homicide investigation after the discovery of a man's body in Papanui this morning.

In a statement today, police said officers were called to a property on Main North Road about 9.45am.

They said a person was assisting with inquiries but gave no further detail.

"We believe this is an isolated incident and we want to reassure members of the public that there are no general safety concerns for the wider Papanui community.