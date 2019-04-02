TODAY |

Homicide investigation launched after man stabbed to death in Christchurch

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice

A man has died after a stabbing in Christchurch last night.

The man, who was in his 40s, was involved in an altercation at a Wainui Street property in Riccarton about 8.45pm, where he sustained serious stab wounds, police said in a statement.

He then left the address in a vehicle and travelled to Clarence Street, where he was found about 9.30pm.

The man died a short time later.

Police said a 31-year-old man has been charged with murder and a 38-year-old man has been charged with assault. Both men will appear in Christchurch District Court tomorrow.

Police are speaking to several other people who were present but are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

Investigators will be conducting scene examinations at locations on Wainui Street, Holland Street and Clarence Street over the next few days.

Police said they had contacted the dead man’s family and were supporting them.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Homicide investigation launched after man stabbed to death in Christchurch
2
'I was getting ready for bed' – Shannon Frizell caught off guard by World Cup call-up
3
White House says bin Laden son killed in US operation
4
Man critically injured in Auckland brawl
5
'I'm not a god, I'm a normal bloke' – Steve Hansen coming to terms with Japanese celebrity status
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:17

Northland bird rescue centre inundated with starving Kereru
02:10

Debate rages over new technology that turns plastic into oil
01:56

Kiwi mental health advocate makes suicide a global conversation at United Nations campaign
02:14

Safety of businesses around Auckland's City Rail Link in question after armed robbery, burglary