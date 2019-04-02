Homicide investigation launched after man stabbed to death in Christchurch

A man has died after a stabbing in Christchurch last night.

The man, who was in his 40s, was involved in an altercation at a Wainui Street property in Riccarton about 8.45pm, where he sustained serious stab wounds, police said in a statement.

He then left the address in a vehicle and travelled to Clarence Street, where he was found about 9.30pm.

The man died a short time later.

Police said a 31-year-old man has been charged with murder and a 38-year-old man has been charged with assault. Both men will appear in Christchurch District Court tomorrow.

Police are speaking to several other people who were present but are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

Investigators will be conducting scene examinations at locations on Wainui Street, Holland Street and Clarence Street over the next few days.