Homicide investigation launched after man shot in Northland dies en route to hospital

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man was shot last night in Northland.

Police were called to the corner of Heke and Hongi streets in Kaikohe at 8.45pm yesterday following reports of a firearm being discharged.

When police arrived they found a critically injured man near a vehicle.

Area investigations manager for mid and Far North acting detective senior sergeant Mark Dalzell said the man was flown to Auckland City Hospital for treatment but he died en route to hospital.

The scene where the incident occurred was put under guard overnight and an examination will be carried out today.

Mr Dalzell said police were speaking to a person who was assisting with inquiries and they were not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

"Our investigation is still in its early stages and a further update will be provided once there is further information is available."

