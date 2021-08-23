TODAY |

Homicide investigation launched after man shot dead in Auckland

Source:  1 NEWS

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man in his 70s was found shot dead at a residential property in Auckland's Ōtāhuhu on Sunday night.

The incident happened at a Princess Street East address on Sunday night. Source: 1 NEWS

In a statement earlier Monday, Inspector Daniel Meade said police were called to Princes Street East about 9pm.

"The victim sustained a gunshot injury and died at the scene," Meade said.

"Both cordons, and scene guards, will remain in place overnight."

In an update Monday afternoon, Detective Inspector Chris Barry said police were working to establish exactly what happened.

He added that the man's family was assisting police.

"At this stage we are working hard to piece together the facts as we know it so far. We are also providing support to the victim's family."

Anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area is urged to contact police on 105 quoting file number 210822/9740. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A scene guard has been at the property overnight and a scene examination is expected to continue today.

Police at the scene of fatal shooting in Ōtāhuhu, Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

A post-mortem on the man will be carried out tomorrow.

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
