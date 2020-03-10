TODAY |

Homicide investigation launched after man found dead outside brothel in Auckland's Epsom

Source:  1 NEWS

A homicide investigation is underway after man was found dead in the Auckland suburb of Epsom in the early hours of this morning.

The man was found early this morning outside Club 574 in Epsom. Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to 574 Manukau Road - Club 574 Gentleman's Club - by a member of the public just after midnight.

The man was found dead outside the brothel.

A scene examination is underway and a post-mortem will be carried out.

Police say they are working to confirm the man’s identity and locate next-of-kin.
 

Property in Epsom, Auckland where a man was found dead on March 10. Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
