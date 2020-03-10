Homicide investigation launched after man found dead outside brothel in Auckland's Epsom

A homicide investigation is underway after man was found dead in the Auckland suburb of Epsom in the early hours of this morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police were called to 574 Manukau Road - Club 574 Gentleman's Club - by a member of the public just after midnight.

The man was found dead outside the brothel.

A scene examination is underway and a post-mortem will be carried out.

Police say they are working to confirm the man’s identity and locate next-of-kin.

