Homicide investigation launched after man found dead outside brothel in Auckland's Epsom

A homicide investigation is underway after man was found dead in the Auckland suburb of Epsom in the early hours of this morning.
Police were called to 574 Manukau Road - Club 574 Gentleman's Club - by a member of the public just after midnight.
The man was found dead outside the brothel.
A scene examination is underway and a post-mortem will be carried out.
Police say they are working to confirm the man’s identity and locate next-of-kin.
Property in Epsom, Auckland where a man was found dead on March 10. Source: 1 NEWS