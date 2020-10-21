Homicide investigation launched after man found dead in Auckland house fire

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man was found dead at the scene of a house fire in Auckland's Cockle Bay last month.

It comes after after police were called to a property on Minerva Terrace on October 20, where they found Wiremu Arapo, 27, dead at the scene, acting Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton said today in a statement.

After conducting a number of inquiries and the completion of a post mortem examination, police are treating the death as suspicious.



A team of investigators have since been assembled to work on the inquiry.

Two people who were injured in the fire were transported to hospital at the time of the incident and have been spoken to by police as part of the investigation, Bolton said.

"I strongly believe there are people that know what has happened to Mr Arapo and I'm urging them to do the right thing and contact us," he said.

"Police would like to reassure the public that we have a team of committed detectives working on this matter."