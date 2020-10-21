TODAY |

Homicide investigation launched after man found dead in Auckland house fire

Source:  1 NEWS

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man was found dead at the scene of a house fire in Auckland's Cockle Bay last month. 

House fire in Cockle Bay, Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

It comes after after police were called to a property on Minerva Terrace on October 20, where they found Wiremu Arapo, 27, dead at the scene, acting Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton said today in a statement.

After conducting a number of inquiries and the completion of a post mortem examination, police are treating the death as suspicious.

A team of investigators have since been assembled to work on the inquiry.

Cockle Bay resident Gayleen Mackereth witnessed the blaze in Cockle Bay. Source: 1 NEWS

Two people who were injured in the fire were transported to hospital at the time of the incident and have been spoken to by police as part of the investigation, Bolton said. 

"I strongly believe there are people that know what has happened to Mr Arapo and I'm urging them to do the right thing and contact us," he said. 

One person has died and two others have been injured following a house fire in Auckland's Cockle Bay this evening. Source: East FM 88.1 107.1

"Police would like to reassure the public that we have a team of committed detectives working on this matter."

Anyone who may have information or who witnessed suspicious activity on the evening of October 20 have been urged to come forward by contacting Counties Manukau Police on (09) 261 1321, or anonymously through through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

