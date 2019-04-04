Homicide investigation launched after man found dead at Christchurch property

A homicide investigation has been launched following the death of a man at a Christchurch property last night.
Source: 1 NEWS
Police were called to a report of a stabbing at a Riccarton Road address at around 10.50pm.
The man was found dead when police arrived.
A scene guard has been in place overnight and cordons remain in place today while a scene examination is carried out.
Police ask anyone who has information that might help with the investigation to get in touch on 105 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.