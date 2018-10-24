Homicide investigation launched after man dies in Lower Hutt

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man died in Lower Hutt overnight.

Source: 1 NEWS

In a statement this morning, police said they were called to a report of an assault at an address on Burke Grove, Naenae shortly before 11pm yesterday.

However, attempts to revive the man were unsuccessful and he died at the scene.

"Police are making inquiries and are speaking to a number of people to establish the circumstances," police said.

"We do not believe there is any ongoing risk to members of the public."

A scene guard is in place and an examination will continue this morning.