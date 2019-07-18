TODAY |

Homicide investigation launched after man dies in hospital following assault outside Te Papa Museum

Source:  1 NEWS

A homicide investigation has been launched by police after a person died in hospital following an assault outside Te Papa Museum in Wellington on Saturday night.

Te Papa Museum. Source: Getty

Police say the victim's life support was turned off earlier today.

"The inquiry into the incident has now been upgraded to a homicide investigation.

"A 28-year-old-man had previously been charged with wounding with intent to injure in relation to the assault and we are not seeking anyone else," police say.

A decision is yet to be made as to whether further charges will be filed.

Police are still appealing to witnesses and would like to speak to anyone who saw the assault or was in the Te Papa car park area on Saturday February 13 between 7:00pm and 7:30pm.

Anyone with information that can assist the investigation is asked to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 210213/2643.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sol3 Mio's Moses Mackay signs on as next NZ Bachelor after requesting diverse cast of women
2
Man crushed between truck and car as Sydney road rage incident takes dangerous turn
3
New community Covid-19 case works at an Auckland McDonald's
4
Auckland's Covid-19 lockdown to end tonight, moving to Alert Level 2
5
Sixth community case of Covid-19 confirmed, linked to existing Auckland outbreak
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:48

Masks remain mandatory on public transport around the country in Level 1 — Jacinda Ardern

Covid-19: List of locations visited by new community cases revealed
00:57

New community Covid-19 case works at an Auckland McDonald's

Auckland businesses which meet criteria can apply for support payment as region enters Level 2