Homicide investigation launched after man dies in hospital following assault outside Te Papa Museum

A homicide investigation has been launched by police after a person died in hospital following an assault outside Te Papa Museum in Wellington on Saturday night.

Te Papa Museum. Source: Getty

Police say the victim's life support was turned off earlier today.

"The inquiry into the incident has now been upgraded to a homicide investigation.

"A 28-year-old-man had previously been charged with wounding with intent to injure in relation to the assault and we are not seeking anyone else," police say.

A decision is yet to be made as to whether further charges will be filed.

Police are still appealing to witnesses and would like to speak to anyone who saw the assault or was in the Te Papa car park area on Saturday February 13 between 7:00pm and 7:30pm.