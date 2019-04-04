Homicide investigation launched after man dies in Canterbury

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man died in Canterbury overnight.
Emergency services were called to a home in Netherby, in Ashburton, about 11.45pm, where they found a 23-year-old man with critical injuries, Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Anderson said.
The man died at the scene a short time later.
The property has since been cordoned off while a scene examination is carried out.
Anyone with information has been urged to contact police on 105, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.