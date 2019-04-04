Homicide investigation launched after man dies in Canterbury

A homicide investigation has been launched after a 29-year-old man died in Canterbury yesterday.
Police were called to an address on Gardiners Road, in Rakaia, shortly after 9am, senior sergeant Richard Quested said in a statement.
The man was discovered with an injury, and died at the scene.
Police are working to establish the circumstances around his death.
A post mortem will be completed today while a scene examination continues.
Anyone with information has been urged to contact police on 105.