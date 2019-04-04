TODAY |

Homicide investigation launched after man dies in Canterbury

A homicide investigation has been launched after a 29-year-old man died in Canterbury yesterday.

Police were called to an address on Gardiners Road, in Rakaia, shortly after 9am, senior sergeant Richard Quested said in a statement.

The man was discovered with an injury, and died at the scene.

Police are working to establish the circumstances around his death.

A post mortem will be completed today while a scene examination continues.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police on 105.
 

Source: 1 NEWS
