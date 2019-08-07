TODAY |

Homicide investigation launched after man dies at Hamilton property

Source:  1 NEWS

A homicide inquiry has been launched after a man died following reports of an assault in the Hamilton suburb of Bader just before 6pm. 

Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to the home on Slim Street, where the man was found to have sustained critical injuries before later dying at the scene. 

A scene examination of the property is currently underway with authorities making inquiries to find the alleged attacker. 

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information that could assist in the investigation is urged to call police on 105 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. 

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Hamilton and Waikato
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
US officers suspended after video shows them violently shoving man, 75, to ground at protest
2
Hamilton woman raising 10 grandchildren on her own 'overwhelmed' as donations flood in
3
Breakfast dissolves into chaos as weather presenter Matty McLean disappears mid-show
4
Homicide investigation launched after man dies at Hamilton property
5
Two arrested in one of Australia's biggest ever child sex ring busts
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Some cows genetically better for the environment than others, new study finds

Person dies after single-car crash in Taranaki

Two arrested in one of Australia's biggest ever child sex ring busts

Airbnb property owners are switching to longer term rentals due to tourism slump