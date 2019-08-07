Homicide investigation launched after man dies at Hamilton property

A homicide inquiry has been launched after a man died following reports of an assault in the Hamilton suburb of Bader just before 6pm.
Source: 1 NEWS
Police were called to the home on Slim Street, where the man was found to have sustained critical injuries before later dying at the scene.
A scene examination of the property is currently underway with authorities making inquiries to find the alleged attacker.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information that could assist in the investigation is urged to call police on 105 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.