Homicide investigation launched after man dies following attack in Lower Hutt

A man is facing serious assault charges after a man died in hospital last night after he was assaulted at a car park in Lower Hutt on Tuesday. 

Hutt Valley Police have launched a homicide investigation following the death of the 55-year-old. 

Police were called to a Knights Road car park at about 11.30am on Tuesday to reports of an assault.

The injured man was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

A 23-year-old man was arrested at the scene. 

Police say the man will appear in the Hutt Valley District Court today on serious assault charges with further charges likely.

"Police continue to support the victim’s family, who are understandably devastated," a statement from police said.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Sears is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward and speak with police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Police on 105 and quote file 191203/2503. Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"We also want to thank members of the public who intervened and assisted the victim," Mr Sears added.

