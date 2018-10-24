TODAY |

Homicide investigation launched after man dies from critical injuries in South Auckland park

A homicide investigation has been launched in South Auckland this morning after a man was discovered critically injured by police.

Police said in a statement they were called to Seaside Park on Brady Road about 4:40am where they located the man.

Emergency services attempted to medical aid to the man but police say he died at the scene.

Police have not yet confirmed what caused the man's injuries but have asked for any witnesses or anyone with information that may assist the investigation.

Seaside Park has been cordoned off following the death and police advise any activities scheduled at the park today will be cancelled.

People who believe they can help are asked to contact Counties Manukau Police on (09) 261 1300 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Family of incapacitated woman who gave birth after being raped in Phoenix care facility launch $69 million legal claim