A homicide investigation has been launched after a man died from critical injuries in Edgecumbe, Bay of Plenty this morning.

Police say they were called to the scene on Hydro Road, Edgecumbe, at around 8.20am.

A 45-year-old man was found with critical injuries, and died at the scene a short time later.

A 23-year-old man has been charged with assault over the incident and further charges are likely.