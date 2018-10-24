Homicide investigation launched after man dies on Auckland's North Shore

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man died in what police called "a serious assault" on Auckland's North Shore yesterday evening.

Source: 1 NEWS

Waitematā Police were called to Akoranga Drive in Northcote about 5.30pm yesterday, June 4.

In a statement this morning, Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor said one man died and another man suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

“A third man was arrested at the scene last night and is in police custody," he added.

No charges have been laid, but police are making inquires into the incident.

"Police have a scene guard in place at the address on Akoranga Drive today while a scene examination takes place," Mr Proctor said.

"A post mortem will take place with formal identification procedures to be carried out."