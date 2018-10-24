TODAY |

Homicide investigation launched after man dies on Auckland's North Shore

Source:  1 NEWS

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man died in what police called "a serious assault" on Auckland's North Shore yesterday evening.

Source: 1 NEWS

Waitematā Police were called to Akoranga Drive in Northcote about 5.30pm yesterday, June 4.

In a statement this morning, Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor said one man died and another man suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

“A third man was arrested at the scene last night and is in police custody," he added.

No charges have been laid, but police are making inquires into the incident.

"Police have a scene guard in place at the address on Akoranga Drive today while a scene examination takes place," Mr Proctor said.

"A post mortem will take place with formal identification procedures to be carried out."

Police say they are not seeking anyone else over the incident.

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:20
Breakfast dissolves into chaos as weather presenter Matty McLean disappears mid-show
2
Madeleine McCann case's lead suspect was investigated in 2007 before being let go
3
Watch: David Seymour kicked out of Parliament after calling Winston Peters 'grandpa'
4
Hamilton woman raising 10 grandchildren on her own 'overwhelmed' as donations flood in
5
Public reaches out to help after Seven Sharp features heartwarming friendship between two Paeroa lads
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

ANZ charged over 'false and misleading' credit card insurance policies impacting hundreds of customers

Group of New Zealanders in India 'begging' Government to approve charter flight home
00:21

Disturbing video shows New York cops appearing to beat cyclist with batons
00:42

'Get your knee off our necks' - George Floyd mourned in Minneapolis memorial service