Homicide investigation launched after hit-and-run in Christchurch

A homicide investigation has been launched following the death of a man who police say was reportedly hit by a vehicle in Christchurch today.

Police say they were alerted to the incident on Four Elms Place in the suburb of Parklands after 8.30am.

They say the man was reported to have been struck by a vehicle which left the area.

He died at the scene.

Police are now looking for a black Mazda Premacy which is believed to be involved in the incident.

They say the driver is not a threat to the general public but that they’re actively looking for them.