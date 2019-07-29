Homicide investigation launched after five-year-old dies at Rotorua Hospital

Police are treating the death of a five-year-old at Rotorua Hospital over the weekend as a homicide.

The child died on Saturday night.

In a statement today, police confirmed a 24-year-old man has appeared in court charged with assaulting a child and is expected to face further charges.

Officers and a forensic science team from forensic science agency ESR visited an address on Union Street, in Rotorua, to "make inquiries into circumstances" surrounding the child's death.