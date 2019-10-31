TODAY |

Homicide investigation launched after death of eight-year-old in Southland

Invercargill Police have launched a homicide investigation following the death of an 8-year-old in Otautau, Southland, yesterday.

Two Otautau addresses are currently under police guard and a number of witnesses are being spoken to in relation to the incident, police say.

They say the incident was isolated and there is no threat to public safety.

Anyone with information that may assist this investigation is urged to contact police on 03 2110400 or 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Two Southland addresses are currently under police guard following yesterday's incident.
