Homicide investigation launched after body found in Mt Albert

A homicide investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in the Auckland suburb of Mt Albert on Wednesday.

Police believe the body is local woman Lena Zhang, also known as Lena Zhang Harrap, was last seen leaving to go for a walk from her home in Mt Albert on Wednesday. Source: Supplied

The woman's body was found on Wednesday afternoon in an area of bush off a walkway between Grande Ave and Summit Drive, police said.

While formal identification is yet to be completed at this time, police believe it is local woman Lena Zhang, also known as Lena Zhang Harrap, who was reported missing earlier on Wednesday.



The 27-year-old, who is vision impaired and has Down syndrome, went for a walk at around 6.30am, and was reported missing by her family at 1pm.



Charity StarJam paid tribute to Harrap on Facebook.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the tragic news of the passing of Lena Harrap," they wrote.

Lena Zhang Harrap. Source: Supplied/StarJam

"For over 12 years Lena has been a true Jammer in Auckland Magic Movers and more recently the Central Alumni All Stars; greeting everyone with her infectious smile, genuine heartfelt support and inviting her fellow Jammers up to join her Spot the Talents.

"Lena you will always be in our hearts – our thoughts go out to your family and friends."



The Auckland Down Syndrome Association also took to Facebook on Wednesday night to pay tribute to Harrap.



"This update to our previous post is shared with heavy hearts," the association wrote.



"The police announced this evening that the body of Lena Harrap has been found.



"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Lena's family and friends in this time of great loss and sadness."



Lena's family are understandably distraught at this development and request privacy, police said.