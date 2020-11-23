TODAY |

Homicide investigation launched after body found at Christchurch CBD property

Source:  1 NEWS

A homicide investigation has been launched in Christchurch after a body was found at a property in the CBD last night following reports of an assault.

Source: File image

Emergency services received a report of a serious assault at an Armagh Street property about 7.35pm, with police finding a body at the property a short time later.

Officers located a person who is assisting with the investigation.

Police believe this is an isolated incident with no further risk to the public.

A cordon is in place at the intersection of Armagh Street and Barbadoes Street and includes part of Armagh Street east of that intersection.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Princess Eugenie and husband share name of new baby son
2
Jacinda Ardern accused of 'playing to the crowd' over outrage at Australian-raised criminal deportation
3
Homicide investigation launched after body found at Christchurch CBD property
4
Former star of The Block among final six women named for The Bachelor NZ
5
Australia to reopen travel bubble with New Zealand, but with conditions
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:22

Ten years on, survivors of Christchurch earthquake reunite with those who pulled them from rubble

Facebook giving high profile controversial figures too much leeway, experts say
03:05

Flowers left at Christchurch earthquake memorial ahead of 10 year anniversary
00:51

Local councillor applauds South Auckland community over response to latest Covid-19 outbreak