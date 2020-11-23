Homicide investigation launched after body found at Christchurch CBD property

A homicide investigation has been launched in Christchurch after a body was found at a property in the CBD last night following reports of an assault.

Emergency services received a report of a serious assault at an Armagh Street property about 7.35pm, with police finding a body at the property a short time later.

Officers located a person who is assisting with the investigation.

Police believe this is an isolated incident with no further risk to the public.