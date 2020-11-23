Homicide investigation launched after 72-year-old's death in Auckland home

A homicide investigation has been launched following the death of a man at a home in South Auckland on Tuesday.

Source: File image

The man, 72, died at a property in Favona on Tuesday evening, Detective Senior Sergeant Tom Gollan said in a statement.

A post mortem has been carried out. Police are currently in the process of ensuring all next of kin have been notified.

Police are currently speaking with a man who is assisting with their inquiries, Gollan said.

"We are not looking for anyone else in relation to this matter and want to reassure our community of this," he said.