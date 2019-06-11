TODAY |

Homicide investigation launched after 16-month-old toddler dies in hospital

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice

Police say they have launched a homicide inquiry after the death of a 16-year-old boy in Auckland.

Police were told last Sunday on June 23 that the boy had been rushed to Starship Hospital with serious head injuries.

The boy passed away yesterday about 3pm.

Police said a scene examination has taken place at an Auckland address, and that an autopsy will be carried out.

A team of 20 investigators are now working on the investigation, and police's Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber said that "the death of any child is an absolute tragedy and we are working hard to establish what has caused the child's injuries".

Police believe the injuries suffered by the toddler were not accidental and they are continuing to speak to a number of people.

A New Zealand police car parked in downtown Auckland. Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:26
Hurricanes players and fans are rueing the botched call, which cost them one more chance at winning their Super Rugby semi-final with the Crusaders.
TJ Perenara says ref missed Sam Whitelock knock-on in final moments of semi-final - 'It was a penalty'
2
Police were called to the incident at the intersection of Hinemoa St and Awatapu Drive.
Police deal with mass street brawl in Whakatāne
3
Arjun Tendulkar, 19, isn't exactly following in his dad's footsteps.
Cricket legend's son helping Black Caps prepare to face Australia
4
Veronica Pome’e landed in Auckland this morning and was greeted with a powhiri.
Sports Illustrated's first Polynesian plus-size model lands in New Zealand
5
Navar Herbert’s GoFundMe page has raised almost $100,000 to pay for him to come back home and be buried in New Zealand.
Young Kiwi dad loses battle with cancer hours after he marries his sweetheart
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle.

Man arrested in Napier, charged over Mohaka shooting homicide
Primary and secondary school teachers are calling for better pay and support for their new collective agreements.

Teachers' pay deal: Workload concerns not fixed but 'time to move on'
02:21
Among them are measures to strengthen protection orders for victims.

New family violence laws set to come into force
The system has a lofty goal of saving $40 billion litres of water every year.

Planned wastewater scheme may see levy for home near Queenstown reach $44,000