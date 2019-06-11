Homicide investigation launched after 16-month-old toddler dies in hospital

Police say they have launched a homicide inquiry after the death of a 16-year-old boy in Auckland.

Police were told last Sunday on June 23 that the boy had been rushed to Starship Hospital with serious head injuries.

The boy passed away yesterday about 3pm.

Police said a scene examination has taken place at an Auckland address, and that an autopsy will be carried out.

A team of 20 investigators are now working on the investigation, and police's Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber said that "the death of any child is an absolute tragedy and we are working hard to establish what has caused the child's injuries".